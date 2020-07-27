BOSTON (WHDH) - A rally is expected to take place Monday at the site of the Nelson Mandela mural that was torn down in Roxbury to make way for affordable housing and commercial space.

Community members upset by the demolition are expected to gather at 6:30 p.m. for the rally hosted in part by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Dorchester Art Project.

Rachel Dumond, of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said, “I think its especially cruel that this mural – the emblem of black artistic culture — is being taken down for the sake of development, for the sake of profit.”

The city has said that it will recommission the art and move it to a different location near the original site.

