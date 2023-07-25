LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a packed house at a public hearing Monday on a proposal by the UMass Memorial Health system to close the existing birthing center at Leominster Hospital.

UMass announced in May its decision to close the birthing center in September. At that point, UMass Health mothers will be sent to Worcester. Mothers could also choose a different regional hospital within a half hour of Leominster.

Many expectant mothers and others have expressed concerns about the closure, though, saying they’re worried the changes could put their families in danger.

“How many children are we going to see die?” said Ronnie Hule this week. “How many women are we going to see dying?”

Head of Obstetrics at UMass memorial health system Dr. Tiffany Moore Semis said “like many of our health system peers, we’re experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages after the pandemic.”

“This, along with the declining number of births at the hospital severely impacts the sustainability of this inpatient service,” Semis said.

Community members and local elected officials disagree.

“This decision is about money and any other explanation from UMass Memorial is insulting,” said State Sen. John Clemon.

Leominster nurses have said they want to know how Worcester is going to take on their 600 women and babies each year when they’re having trouble taking any of their patients right now.

“The baby was brought to the NICU in Worcester, however, they did not have a bed available for mom, so she had to stay 23 miles away from her tiny new miracle,” said Lindsey Gravel, a postpartum nurse, of one situation.

Hospital officials have said the emergency department at Leominster Hospital will be trained to take emergency labor cases. Doctors will also still work in the area, officials say, and just deliver elsewhere.

“Patients impacted by this closure can continue to receive their prenatal, postpartum and pediatric care in the community,” said UMass Health CEO Dr. Charles Cavanero.

But local elected officials say, if the delivery center moves, they expect local doctors’ offices will soon follow.

“Now I’m left trying to explain to a single mom of two who lives on Elm Street in Fitchburg without transportation of her own how she’s going to get prenatal care in Worcester every two weeks,” said State Rep. Michael Kishnerick. “She won’t.”

There is no direct public transit from Fitchburg to Worcester.

Monday’s hearing happened in a hotel ballroom in Leominster and was still ongoing around 9:15 p.m.

Speaking at the event, many were urging the state’s Department of Public Health to stop UMass Memorial Health’s plan to close the birthing center.

Officials said the DPH will take written testimony on this topic through 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The DPH, officials said, will then make a decision whether to allow the proposal to move forward within the next 15 days.

