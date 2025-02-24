BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of community members affected by the White Stadium renovation project spoke out in support of the initiative Monday, holding a virtual news conference highlighting what they said is an urgent need to renovate the stadium.

The project has caused controversy, with opponents saying the renovations, being made in part to host a professional women’s soccer team, takes public access away from the community.

Some supporters who live near the stadium said the project is essential to serve the people who live in the area.

“It’s about giving BPS students the same opportunities that students in wealthier districts take for granted,” said Beth Santos, who supports the renovation. “It’s about investing in a historically underrepresented and underfunded neighborhood, and about creating space that serves our community not just on game day, but every day.”

The $200 million renovation is expected to be finished in 2026.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)