MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is coming together to mourn a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in Marblehead early Tuesday morning that left the driver, a 16-year-old boy, hospitalized and facing criminal charges.

The stone wall on Atlantic Avenue where the vehicle crashed overnight is now a growing memorial for Savanah Gatchell, who was a passenger in the car when it crashed just before 3 a.m.

Her mother spoke with 7NEWS about the “surreal” reality that her daughter has died and that the boy who was driving her is now facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

“I just know that my daughter was technically sneaking out but I mean, teenagers, so, I mean I tried to stop her, they were going out for a ride… you know these days teenagers, what are you gonna do?” she said.

Family and friends came together to remember the teen who set to begin 8th grade.

“She was outgoing, loving, had lots of friends. Loving family. She was very helpful like I said and a cheerful 13-year-old. I mean she had a lot of life to live,” her mother told 7NEWS.

Gatchell’s death comes as her classmates are set to return to school next week.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

