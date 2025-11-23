STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial is growing at the corner of Oak and Royal streets in Stoneham, where a 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash with a car while riding an electric dirt bike on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 4:30 p.m. determined Parker Robles had struck a Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn off Oak Street. He was rushed to Mass General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Near the scene of the crash, a memorial of signs, flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals has been growing over the weekend. Neighbors say a residents and classmates have been showing up to add to it, adding it’s been a difficult time for those who knew him.

In a statement, Robles’ family wrote, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. Parker was so loved. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn this unimaginable loss.”

The crash remains under investigation.

