NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nantucket community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old high school student who was killed in a crash on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported crash on Bartlett Road around 10:30 p.m. found a van that had crashed into a wall, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Nantucket Public Schools said, “Once again, our small island community faces heartbreak and grief with the passing of one of our Nantucket High School students in a fatal car accident late last night. We are terribly saddened by this tragedy and the unexpected loss of such a young life.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

