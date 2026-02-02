GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - It was an emotional Mass inside St. Anne’s Church in Gloucester on Sunday, where dozens of community members gathered to mourn the seven fishermen who are presumed dead after their fishing boat sank off the coast this week.

The fishing community in the historic fishing town has suffered similar tragedies over the years but those gathered for the Mass said this one cuts deep because so many people were lost at once.

Among those at the Mass was a wife of one of the fishermen who said her son was also aboard the ship when it went down.

Others shared kind words about the captain of the Lily Jean.

“They will be deeply missed and it s such a tragedy that this happened but at least they were together when the boat went down,” one mourner said.

“We grew up together as kids and our fathers had their boats at the same dock and then when we got our own boats we all stayed at the same dock so we have always been together,” another said.

The Mayor of Gloucester wrote in a statement, “Fishing is the heart and soul of Gloucester. Everyday fisherman risk their lives facing treacherous conditions to provide for their families in order to feed our collective family. This is a tragedy we have experiences before, and one we will never get used to. However, in uncertainty, one thing remains certain. Gloucester is a strong and resilient community, and we will come together united in continued support of those reeling from the loss of this fishing vessel.”

