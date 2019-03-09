Community mourning after Attleboro mayor’s dog dies

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Attleboro community is mourning after Mayor Paul Heroux’s dog died on Saturday.

Mura, who gained fame on social media, passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Heroux took Mura on a road trip across the U.S. and documented stops at national parks and historical monuments along the way.

The mayor released a statement saying, “My little girl passed away today at about 3PM. Mura was the First Dog of Attleboro. She was not a service dog, she was a “Public Service” Dog. She made so many people happy. Everyone loves Mura.”

