WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball game at Watertown Middle School ended in tragedy Friday after a well-known referee collapsed in the middle of a game and later died, officials said.

Friends and family members of Don McGillicuddy say he was a dedicated official and a huge part of the Massachusetts sports community. The MIAA says McGillicuddy collapsed during a tournament game and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A longtime friend who broke the tragic news to friends and family said those on hand rushed to McGillicuddy’s aid when he went down near the scorer’s table.

“I had three very good friends that were refereeing the game. They were coming out of the runway in anticipation of going out for their game and they witnessed him go down at the scorers table, and they witnessed them performing CPR and so forth,” John Rafferty said.

The students who witnessed the incident were moved to the middle school auditorium and the game was canceled. Counselors will be on hand Monday for students to talk to.

In a statement Saturday, the association said it “was informed of the devastating news that, at the end of an MIAA girls‘ basketball tournament game on Friday, March 1 at Watertown Middle School, a game official collapsed and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.”

The statement continued, “The MIAA expresses condolences to the family of the game official, and will continue to provide support to its officials, member schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by this tragedy.”

