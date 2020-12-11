Community mourning couple found murdered in Middleboro home

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are mourning the loss of a beloved bus driver and a passionate paving worker who were found murdered inside their Middleboro home on Thursday.

Officers performing a well-being check at 3 Highland St. around 6:30 a.m. found Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The couple’s 21-year-old son, Ryan True, has since been arraigned on murder charges in connection with their deaths.

Renee True had been a school bus driver in the Middleboro School District since 2007, according to Superintendent Brian Lynch.

“Renee was a hard-working and dedicated employee,” Lynch said in a statement. “It was clearly evident that she cared about every child she transported every day. She will be greatly missed by our transportation department and our entire school community.”

David True was a beloved employee at MCE Dirtworks, a paving and excavation company based out of Eastham.

“We at Dirtworks are heartbroken over the sudden and tragic loss of one of our own. David True was truly one of the best men we have had the privilege of knowing,” the company said in a Facebook post. “His charisma and passion for his work were contagious; a true leader. He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Ryan True lived in the home with his parents.

He is being held without bail pending a future court appearance.

