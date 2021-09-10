LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends are mourning the death of a 21-year-old Lawrence High School graduate who died this week on his first day of Marine Corps training in South Carolina.

Private Anthony Munoz was training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion’s Lima Company at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when he died in accident.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks.

Munoz’s death comes less than two weeks after Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, also of Lawrence, was killed in a suicide bombing during evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Munoz graduated from Lawrence High School in 2018, while Pichardo was a member of the class of 2014.

“I’m a Lawrence High alumni as well, so this was personal for me, even though I didn’t know them,” said Debo Brown, of International Veteran Care Services. “Once a Lancer, always a Lancer. We’re Lancers for life.”

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Lawrence on Saturday when Munoz’s remains are returned to the city.

In a statement, the United States Marine Corps said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Munoz’s death marks the eighth at the base since 2000.

His death remains under investigation.

