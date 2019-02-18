Community mourning loss of Amesbury High School senior killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Amesbury community members are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old who was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine late Saturday night.

Troy Marden, a senior at Amesbury High School, was driving down a plowed portion of Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine just before 11 p.m. when he turned a corner, struck a snowbank and was ejected from the snowmobile, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

A second snowmobile driver attempted to give first aid to Marden before going to get help, officials said.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

School officials at Amesbury High School are offering counselors for students, staff and community members Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community,” a statement from school officials read in part. “Amesbury Public Schools has a team of professionals prepared to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel in difficult times such as this.”

The Maine Warden Service is actively investigating this crash, which marked the fifth snowmobile fatality of the season in Maine.

