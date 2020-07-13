BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the loss of a beloved Brockton school principal who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Kennedy School Principal Brian Rogan is being remembered for building and lovingly maintaining the school’s unique culture and traditions over the years, Superintendent Michael Thomas wrote in a letter to the community.

“While Brian could rarely be seen without a smile on his face, it always shined brightest when he spoke about his Kennedy kids,” he wrote. “Four generations of Kennedy kids fondly remember a few things about their elementary school years: Lunar New Year, Kennedy Commemoration Day, and Brian Rogan.

Thomas continued that the district will discuss in the coming days how to “honor the legacy of this incredible, kindhearted man who devoted his career to the children of Brockton.” In the meantime, he is asking the public to keep Rogan’s loved ones and the Kennedy community in their thoughts.

The Office of Student Support Services is providing support to any staff members or students who may need assistance. They are asked to call the Kennedy School’s main office line between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Monday to speak with a counselor. Counseling will be provided as long as the community needs it.

