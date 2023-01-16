BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A community is coming together to mourn the loss of a 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who was killed in a crash in Berkley on Sunday morning.

The crash on Myricks St around 7:30 a.m. left Dylan Quinn, a passenger in a Mazda pickup truck being operated by a 16-year-old male friend, dead from injuries sustained in the rollover.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the vehicle upside down in the middle of the road. The driver was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Quinn was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced deceased.

Quinn, who played goalie in hockey, was well-known in the community. A group of friends could be seen gathered at the scene of the crash on Monday night.

The Rehoboth hockey community is considering ways to show their support. Some have taken to placing their hockey sticks outside of their homes and posting pictures with the hashtag #sticksoutfordylan.

One of his teams is planning to put stickers on their helmets in honor of him.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the two friends had just left a nearby Dunkin Donuts and were on their way back to Quinn’s friend’s home when the crash occurred. The vehicle was traveling south when it struck a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to rest back in the roadway.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of his family.

