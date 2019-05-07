Community mourns woman with Down syndrome who worked at Needham McDonald’s for 32 years

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved woman with Down syndrome who spent more than three decades at the french fry station of a McDonald’s in Needham passed away last week.

Freia David began working at the restaurant in 1984 through a program with the Charles River Center that placed adults with cognitive disabilities in community jobs.

When David retired in August 2016, more than 100 people packed the McDonald’s to wish her a happy retirement.

She graduated from Needham High School, participated in Special Olympics, and had many friends, according to her obituary. She enjoyed music, movies, and Mickey Mouse.

“For 32 years she worked at McDonald’s of Needham where she served up spectacular French fries, teased her co-workers, and greeted everyone with a smile,” David’s obituary read.

A memorial service is planned for June 18 at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home in Needham.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)