FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A memorial was growing outside a home in Franklin, New Hampshire Monday a matter of days after authorities said a mother and her baby daughter were found shot to death.

Officials said the pair were found on Saturday. The suspect, identified as the baby’s father, then took his own life, according to authorities.

A five-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting. Now out of the hospital, the child’s aunt has created a GoFundMe for her medical needs and future college funds.

“Left behind is my brave, strong, amazing niece Abrianna (Brina), who was Nicole’s oldest daughter (5),” reads the GoFundMe description. “She is expected to make a full recovery from the physical injuries inflicted. As terrible as this situation is, we are so grateful for her to still be in our lives.”

While Abrianna recovers, loved ones have remained in deep mourning for 38-year-old Nicole Hughes and her 1.5-year-old daughter Ariella Bell.

Autopsies have determined the pair were each shot multiple times and killed.

“Really crazy,” said area resident Tammy Styles. “It’s just hard to believe that, so close something like that could happen.”

Police were initially called to a two-family home on Elkins Street on Saturday afternoon for reports of gunfire. There, investigators said 42-year-old Jamie Bell had opened fire on his partner, their daughter and her daughter with another man. Investigators said Jamie then fled.

Detectives put out pictures of Jamie caught one home security cameras approaching neighbors houses.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Styles said he knocked on her door.

“I happened to look out the window and saw him on the street and then take off, so I just had a weird feeling, so then I made sure the door was locked,” she said.

Investigators searched the area. Hours later, they said Jamie was found dead near the Merrimack River. The medical examiner said he died from a single, self-inflicted wound to the neck.

As community members look for ways to grieve and to help in the wake of this incident, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Franklin. All are welcome.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)