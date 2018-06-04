Community mourns loss of recent Worcester high school graduate who drowned in Webster Lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A devastated community gathered in Worcester Sunday evening, sharing hugs and tears as they remembered 18-year-old Christensen Agnant.

The Worcester teenager died Saturday night after going under the water at Webster Lake, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jamima Agnant, Christensen’s sister said her brother was incredibly bright, driven, and kind.

“He was nice to everybody and he was the only person I could talk to,” she said.

Police received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a young man who had gone under the water near the Lakeside boat ramp and several people were trying to find him.

Christensen and several other teens were at a high school graduation party nearby and had gone to Lakeside Beach, according to the DA’s office.

Francis Deranamie, Christensen’s friend, said the 18-year-old got into a swimming competition with another friend but couldn’t make it to shore. Deranamie said he dove into the water.

Several rescue attempts made by the teens were unsuccessful, according to the DA’s office, and at one point an off-duty officer dove in to help in the search.

Fire officials and police who took over found the teen and brought him to the shore. Christensen was transported to Harrington Hospital where he later died.

The teen’s family held visiting hours Sunday for close friends and other family members. They expressed their gratitude to the community for showing their support.

Christensen was a recent graduate of South High Community School in Worcester. Schools officials said grief counselors will be available for students and teachers at the high school on Monday.

