SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends, family and members of the community gathered at Swansea Veterans Memorial Park Thursday night for a vigil to remember a teen killed in a car accident.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Kielec died on Friday, Nov. 4, when his car went off the road and struck a utility pole while he was returning home from work.

Hundreds of people came together to light candles and remember the boy scout, with Swansea’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 hosting the memorial.

At the vigil, his father spoke about the importance of coming together during a time of grief.

“It occurred to me that, if everyone was going through this, just like I was, then, it makes sense for us to try and do it together,” said Matthew Kielec.

According to WPRI, Ethan was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s Honor Society, and had been working on his eagle project at the time of his death.

