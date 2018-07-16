Community mourns loss of Vera Adams

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth community came out Monday night to pay respects to a Weymouth resident killed Sunday.

“Vera was known as a quiet friendly, kind neighbor, great friend, and had the kind of personality we all value in a person,” Sen. Patrick O’Connor (R-Plymouth and Norfolk) said at Monday night’s vigil to honor Adams and fallen officer Michael Chesna.

Adams was remembered as a vibrant woman who will be truly missed.

Following the vigil, people stopped by Adams’ home to pay their respects and to leave flowers.

Friends say Adams lost her husband 25 years ago and did not have any children.

In a statement to 7News, a family friend said: “Today we grieve the loss of Vera Adams. She has been a very close friend to the Sheridan family for many years. We are outraged that this criminal act took Vera’s life as well as Weymouth officer Michael Chesna.”

