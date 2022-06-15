LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are trying to determine how a 3-year-old Lowell boy died after he was found in a pond following a two-day search Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Harry Kkonde, was last seen on Freda Lane at his babysitter’s house Tuesday morning. Police launched a massive manhunt Tuesday and continued it Wednesday before finding Harry in 5 feet of water close to shore at a pond at a Christmas Tree farm about 650 feet from his babysitter’s house, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Ryan said Lowell firefighters had searched the pond Tuesday morning and did not find Harry, and said the boy was “likely on the move” during the search yesterday. She said there were no signs of trauma and police do not believe foul play was involved.

“We will shift our focus from finding him to finding out what happened,” Ryan said. “This is obviously every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“I don’t cry too much but boy, it was a shock,” said farm owner Ronald Perron Jr. “I never would’ve thought they were going to find this kid in my pond.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)