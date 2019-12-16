Community mourns ‘untimely’ death of Milford firefighter, father of 3

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Milford is mourning the “untimely” death of a 37-year-old firefighter who was married with three children.

Patrick W. Evans, a 13-year veteran of the Milford Fire Department, died suddenly on Sunday, Milford Permanent Firefighters Association Local 2140 announced in a Facebook post.

Evans was an active member of the District 3 Hazmat team and the District 14 Technical Rescue team. He had previously spent time with the Hopedale Fire Department.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

No additional information was immediately available.

