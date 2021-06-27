WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) – Police say a man shot and killed two people following a box truck crash in Winthrop Saturday afternoon before officers shot and killed him as well.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and a large truck crashing into a building at the intersection of Shirley and Cross streets at 2:40 p.m., according to Police Chief Terence Delehanty. Officers found a woman had been shot half a block up from the crash scene and found the suspect and another man who had been shot in an alleyway, Delehanty said.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop. I was hiding behind the car, because it looked like the Wild West,” said witness Robert Harrington.

Delehanty said at least one officer shot the suspect, who was armed with two weapons. The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital, police said, and both victims died as well.

An officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not seriously injured, according to police. Delehanty said no one was in the house when the truck crashed into it, and while the truck also hit another car before crashing into the building, the two occupants of that car were not seriously injured.

After preliminary investigation, police said the male suspect may have stolen the truck, which is owned by a plumbing and drain company, before crashing it and hopping a fence to get away from the area.

“I know that Winthrop is such a safe town, we’ve always took care of our people and it just scares me that something like that would happen here,” said witness Emily Norena.

One of the people allegedly shot and killed by a suspect in Winthrop Saturday afternoon was a retired Massachusetts state trooper, a source has told 7News. The suspect and victims have been identified but police are still notifying their families, Delehanty said.

