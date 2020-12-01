Community on edge amid search for man accused of attacking 11 people in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Waltham is urging residents not to go out unless they have to as police continue to search for a man accused of attacking at least 11 people, including a postal worker, over the last three weeks.

“It’s very scary for the whole community because we’ve never had anything like this,” said Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy. “We’re very concerned for people that they keep their wits around them, no headphones, no cell phones … If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Take the dog out early, whatever you have to do.”

Police are scheduled to talk about the attacks at a press conference Tuesday, following the United States Postal Service confirming that a delivery person had been attacked. USPS has since adjusted the route so delivery takes place during daylight.

Police have released a video of a man who they believe is responsible for at least 11 attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets since Nov. 10, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

The most recent attack was reported on Friday around 8 p.m., police said. All of the incidents reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

