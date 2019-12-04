Community outlaws snowballs, compares them to rocks and arrows

(WHDH) — The recent round of winter weather prompted one community to outlaw snowballs and compare them to rocks, arrows, and missiles.

The city of Wausau, Wisconsin, has passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to throw snowballs on public sidewalks, public streets, and at public schools, WCCO-TV reports.

“No person shall throw or shoot any object, arrow, stone, snowball or other missile or projectile, by hand or by any other means, at any other person or at, in or into any building, street, sidewalk, alley, highway, park, playground or other public place within the city,” municipal code in Wausau states.

Those who violate the ordinance will subject to a fine.

“It’s really in the interest of public safety,” Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke told the news outlet. “You don’t throw stuff at people, period.”

