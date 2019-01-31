Community outreach meeting planned for proposed Boston marijuana shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents will have a chance to voice support of opposition to a proposed recreational marijuana shop in Maverick Square during a community outreach meeting on Thursday night.

The meeting, which is slated to take place at the East Boston Social Center, will begin at 6:20 p.m.

City officials plan to take questions from the public regarding the proposed shop that could move into 69-71 Maverick Square.

Ascend Mass, LLC has already been granted permission to build a pot shop on Friend Street.

Nine retail shops have opened in the Bay State since November.

