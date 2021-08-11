MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members paid their respects to a young Marshfield boy who passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

Visiting hours for 8-year-old Danny Sheehan was held Wednesday evening at Saint Christine’s Church in Marshfield followed by a farewell escort by local police departments.

A chorus of sirens echoed through town to make sure things were vibrant for the boy who hated the quiet.

Hundreds lined the route holding signs with Danny’s name on them as dozens of officers drove by.

A funeral Mass will be held at the same church Thursday at 10 a.m.

Those who attend the funeral are encouraged to wear bright colors in celebration of Danny’s life.

Danny battled brain cancer for four years before passing away on Sunday.

He is being remembered for his big personality and even bigger heart.

“Danny brought a special joy to us and our entire community,” Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said. “He was an inspiration to so many people in so many different ways.”

He melted hearts around the country after a video was posted showing his love for Aquaman.

Actor Jason Momoa saw the special moment and sent him his own trident.

On Instagram Monday, Momoa wrote, “All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana. Love u baby boy rest in peace. You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel.”

Whether young or old, Danny’s battle brought the town together, and even though he lost his fight, he will live on through those whose lives were touched by his.

In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to make a donation in Danny’s name to Cops for Kids with Cancer, by mail to P.O. Box 850956, Braintree MA 02185, or online at https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/.

