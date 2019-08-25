Community picking up the pieces after fatal shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A day after one man was killed and two women injured in a shooting at a Lynn community basketball game, police are still investigating and community members are trying to pick up the pieces.

Residents wearing “Stop the Violence” t-shirts came to the Warren Street Park Sunday to clean up the area after the shooting. About 100 people were watching a basketball tournament Saturday night when the shooting began.

“A lot of us thought it was firecrackers,” said neighbor Jamaal Boid.

City Councilor Fred Hogan was at the game and described a chaotic scene.

“There were abut 15 shots, everyone was running to safety,” Hogan said. “There was another shot on the basketball court, I ran over there to find one kid on the ground.”

Officials said a 34-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old and 20-year-old woman were injured, along with the dog.

“It’s certainly something very concerning with that many people,” said Lt. Michael Kmiec. “There are a lot of kids in the area.”

The investigation is ongoing.

