WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - People rallied in support of the Jewish community in Wayland after a public pool was hit by hate.

Investigators said a swastika was found painted on the pool near the town’s high school Wednesday. It was quickly painted over, but officials are worried that students may have seen it, given the location’s proximity to that school, where the community is set to gather Thursday morning.

On Thursday, local residents, students, town officials, and representatives gathered to denounce antisemitism.

“This doesn’t belong anywhere, whether it’s in Wayland or anywhere,” said Massachusetts State Rep. David Linsky.

Many held signs with phrases such as “Spread Love, Not Hate” and “United Against Antisemitism.”

“It continues to surprise me that it’s happening in this town. This is not a town that I associate with hate in any way,” said Beth Martens, who lives in Wayland. “The fact that somebody can come into town — this may not even be someone from Wayland — come into town and cause my neighbors pain and frighten their kids, it makes me furious.”

School officials are reaching out to students who may have been affected by the hateful symbol.

“We are deeply saddened and angered to hear of this incident,” town officials said in a statement. “This hateful act does not reflect Wayland’s values and will not be tolerated in our Town.”

Wayland experienced another antisemitic incident in 2013, when someone painted hateful symbols on a roadway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)