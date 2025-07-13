HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of community members held a rally in Haverhill on Sunday to demand justice for a man who died after being subdued and restrained by police outside a local seafood restaurant as the investigation into his death continues.

Holding signs and chanting “Justice for Francis,” a small crowd came together to call for transparency in the investigation into the death of 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti, who officials say was acting erratically and died after being subdued.

In tears at the scene of the struggle, his fiancée, Michele Rooney, said she thought officers went beyond what was necessary when restraining him.

“He was not violent, he was not combative, I just don’t know why they had to use such excessive force,” she said of the seven officers who came together to restrain him before he could get into Bradford Seafood.

The initial 911 call Thursday night was for a man acting erratically in the area of 115 White St. who was “behaving an in a belligerent manner,” according to a statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

A subsequent review of video surveillance in the area allegedly shows Gigliotti weaving in and out of traffic and nearly being struck several times by passing motorists. The 911 caller said he had fallen on the floor when leaving the building, was running in the middle of the street, and that he hit a car with his head then continued running down White Street.

During the struggle with police, Gigliotti became unresponsive, and first responders attempted lifesaving aid. EMS arrived moments later and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Community members could be seen gathered outside the restaurant late into the night Saturday and a small memorial of lit candles were lined up along the building.

In a statement, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said, “I want to offer my condolences to the family of Francis Gigliotti and assure our community that I am closely monitoring the circumstances around his tragic death. The District Attorney’s office is investigating. I promise complete transparency to our community and ask that everyone remain patient and calm as this investigation ensues and more information is made available.”

The incident remains under investigation by detectives assigned to the Office of the District Attorney, the Haverhill Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

