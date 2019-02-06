Community rallies around dozens displaced by multi-alarm Townsend blaze

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Townsend community members are rallying around more than two dozen people who were forced out of their homes after a four-alarm blaze torched an apartment building Monday night.

Firefighters responding to Fitchburg Road around 6:30 p.m. found flames shooting out of the windows of the 24-unit apartment building, 21 of which were occupied.

A young girl told 7News about the terrifying moment when she and her grandmother escaped.

“My grandma heard the alarm. We were like looking and then we heard someone scream, ‘fire, fire!’ and then we ran out,” she said. “The smoke was coming out right behind us.”

Fire Chief Mark Boynton says everyone got out OK but that the fire was tough to contain.

The fire reportedly started in a first-floor apartment before moving up through the three floors, eventually causing the roof to collapse.

“The fire was really smoky. The guys couldn’t see anything,” Boynton said. “Fire was in the walls, so it was hard to find it.”

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for the 11 families that were displaced.

They are also providing the families with health and financial services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

