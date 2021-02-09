Community rallies around ‘Mighty Quinn’ during new diagnosis

(WHDH) — The Quincy Police Department cheering on the “Mighty Quinn” as he gets ready to start another round of radiation.

Quinn’s family announced last week that an MRI had revealed a new tumor growing on his brain. This heartbreaking discovery comes just one year after tests showed no evidence of new disease.

His family said that tomorrow is Quinn’s fifth birthday and he will have to spend it at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The community has rallied around the little boy throughout his courageous battle with cancer.

He shot hoops with the Harlem Globetrotters and dropped the puck at a Bruins game.

When he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments and unable to leave his home, professional atheltes and celebrities like the Dropkick Murphys came to him at the window of his Weymouth home.

