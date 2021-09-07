MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are rallying around a Milton Academy student who is paralyzed from the waist down after an accident during an ice hockey game over the weekend.

Senior Jake Thibeault was hurt after a collision in a hockey game and can’t move his lower extremities, family members said. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $250,000.

Kevin Lazotte, a family friend who organized the fundraising, said Thibeault will keep fighting no matter what.

“He’s the hardest-working kid, whether it’s at his job, whether it’s at the gym, whether it’s at school, he’s worked for everything he’s got,” Lazotte said. “Jake is going to do great things in this world, even if hockey is taken away from him …… he’s going to do other things that are absolutely unbelievable.”

