Community rallies behind widow of Taunton stabbing rampage victim allowing her to keep family home

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of a man who was killed while saving a pregnant waitress during a stabbing rampage in Taunton reluctantly asked for help after receiving a foreclosure notice last week.

As of Monday night, she will officially be able to stay in the home they once shared thanks to the generosity and support of over 1,600 donors.

Rosemary Heath’s husband George was killed protecting a pregnant waitress from a knife attack while the couple was eating dinner at Bertucci’s at the Silver City Galleria in 2016.

Heath has since lost her job because of PTSD, she said and has been unable to pay the mortgage on the home she and her husband shared. She found out last week her home was scheduled to be foreclosed on two days after Christmas if she didn’t come up with $25,000.

Her family has started a GoFundMe so she doesn’t lose her house.

That fundraiser has since raised over $75,000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)