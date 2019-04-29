Community rallies in support of Everett school on verge of shutting down

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Facing the real possibility Pope John High School in Everett will shut down, the school community has turned to prayer as they try to fundraise.

“I feel like they’re going to find a way,” student Mehkai Collins said.

The school is facing a $1.5 million shortfall after International Residence Management, the company which recruits students from overseas, went bankrupt.

Monday night, nearly 200 people gathered in the auditorium to save the school.

Sister Kristin Hokanson was principal for 10 years.

“I personally feel that it’s possible,” she said. “I think that the outreach that’s particularly been done on social media has been outstanding, and I think there’s a lot of hope for the school.”

Cheryl Ford, a 1984 graduate, said: “Catholic education is so important. There are so many anti-Catholics out there. To see something like this shut down would be devastating.”

State Rep. Joe McGonagle, a 1977 graduate, says he will call on the attorney general to investigate International Residence Management.

“I think she needs to investigate this company. That’s definite. And I hope that she does,” he said.

The school has been open for 50 years. The $1.5 million must be raised by May 23.

“I’m pretty confident we can do it,” Interim Headmaster Carl DiMaiti said. “I’ve spoken with alums that have the capacity to step in, and I think they’re about to step forward. I think everybody’s going to be pleasantly surprised when they do.”

