BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week.

They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built on a vacant city-owned lot, after McGuire. Leaders said her decades of dedication to bettering the city deserve recognition.

“Let’s name this center after our Freedom Fighter, Jean McGuire,” one speaker said. “Let’s show honor, respect to (her).”

McGuire was the first woman of color elected to the Boston School Committee, and was instrumental in implementing a bussing program to desegregate Boston schools.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)