NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — The Jewish community in Natick is rallying together to make it clear hate has no place in their community after a swastika was found drawn on the ground near a commuter rail station.

The Chabad Center of Natick held a walk Sunday morning from the spot where the drawing was found to the center, where community members were invited to demonstrate against hate.

The drawing has since been transformed into a message of acceptance.

