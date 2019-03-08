Community rallying for Waltham police officer battling brain cancer

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police Officer Charlie Gryska is in the fight of his life.

A month ago, the 33-year-old went to the emergency room with an unrelenting headache.

There, doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive, cancerous brain tumor.

Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, Gryska is known as a gentle giant — one of the guys everyone likes.

To help his family, the department has been making meals and offering support for Gryska, his wife, Jackie, and their three children.

Gryska has undergone two surgeries and is now receiving radiation at Massachusetts General Hospital five days a week and taking chemotherapy pills.

But because Gryska is unable to work, a GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit his family.

Gryska’s battle will be tough, but his colleagues at the department are confident it is one he can overcome.

