COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cohasset community is coming together to support the family of a young boy who was killed in a tragic accident at an auto repair shop on Thursday.

Police say 3-year-old Mahmoud Awada was killed in the accident at Hajj Auto Service.

The community has set up a fund at Abington Savings to help the family with funeral expenses and other costs.

Those who would like to contribute can mail a check to any of the bank’s branches payable to the Hajj Awada Family Memorial.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)