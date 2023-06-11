NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton community is rallying together to support a local farm after hundreds of plants were stolen sometime overnight Friday.

Newton Community Farm shared photos of the theft on social media. They say basil, scallions, eggplants, and cucumbers were taken in the theft.

In the days since the theft, Susan Bottino, who works for the farm says residents have stepped up.

“Some things we just won’t have for purchase or for donations,” Bottino said. “When people heard about what happened to us they wanted to help and we’ve been receiving an outpouring of support, both messages and donations on our website.”

Bottino also said other area farms have offered to pitch in by donating seedlings.

For more information about the farm, visit its website.

