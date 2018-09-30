Community remembers Haverhill High School senior who died after car crash

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is coming together to remember Jordan Rankin, the teenager from Haverhill who died from her injuries after a car crash last week.

The high school senior was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

“The most loyal friend, nobody had anything bad to say about her ever,” Christina Firek, a friend of Rankin, said. “Jordan is the best and will always be the best friend ever. She has our back, she is our guardian angel, and I don’t think anyone will forget Jordan Rankin ever, ever.”

Rankin’s friends came together to make a memorial close to where her car came to a rest after the crash on Sept. 24.

They placed flowers and planted a maple tree in her honor.

“She’s not here with us anymore, but we wanted to make it a nice place for her parents to drive by,” another friend said.

They say teachers and a local landscaping company even pitched in to help clear the area for the memorial.

“It’s amazing how much one person can impact the community,” Firek said. “It just shows how much everyone loved Jordan and how much effort everyone’s willing to put in for her, just to remember her in a beautiful way.”

The victim’s friends say there was a touching tribute to Rankin at a recent football game. They also say the school’s lacrosse coach is raising money to donate a bench at the memorial site.

