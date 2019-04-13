Community remembers Wentworth student found dead in Roxbury

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken community gathered Saturday to pay their respects to a Wentworth Institute of Technology student who died last week.

Friends and family gathered in Maximillian Carbone’s home town of Swampscott to remember the 19-year-old who planned on becoming a biomedical engineer.

Carbone was found dead in a wooded area of Roxbury on Sunday after he left a party on Alleghany Street the night before and was reported missing.

Community members spent hours looking for him. His body was found less than a day later.

Detectives are investigating Carbone’s death but they do not consider it to be suspicious at this time.

Police have still not released how Carbone died.

GoFundMe has been created for a scholarship in Carbone’s name. It will be presented to a Swampscott High School student. Carbone graduated from the school in 2017.

