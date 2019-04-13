Community remembers Wentworth student found dead in Roxbury

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken community gathered Saturday to pay their respects to a Wentworth Institute of Technology student who died last week.

Friends and family gathered in Maximillian Carbone’s home town of Swampscott to remember the 19-year-old who planned on becoming a biomedical engineer.

Carbone was found dead in a wooded area of Roxbury on Sunday after he left a party on Alleghany Street the night before and was reported missing.

Community members spent hours looking for him. His body was found less than a day later.

Detectives are investigating Carbone’s death but they do not consider it to be suspicious at this time.

Police have still not released how Carbone died.

A GoFundMe has been created for a scholarship in Carbone’s name. It will be presented to a Swampscott High School student. Carbone graduated from the school in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)