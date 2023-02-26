BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members came together in East Boston on Sunday to hold a vigil and help raise awareness about Reina Morales Rojas, who went missing 90 days ago.

The mother of two from El Salvador was last seen during Thanksgiving weekend, when she got into a car on Bennington Street in Eastie before getting dropped off in Somerville.

The vigil coincided with a letter six Boston city councilors sent to the mayor and police commissioner calling for more information about Reyna’s disappearance.

Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia said, “This case with Reina is not uncommon. Women of color all across the country are going missing, and when it comes to the issues that are impacting our people, we are an afterthought. So, our office is here to not only to amplify your voice but to stand with you and demand more transparency in this process,” she said,.

In response to the letter, the Boston Police Department said they, “will keep all community members updated to the extent legally possible given the ongoing investigation. As the Boston Police Department continues to investigate, our thoughts are with Reina’s family and community, and we urge anyone with any possible information to come forward.”

