BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents dressed in blue gathered in Brockton on Saturday to say goodbye to a 4-year-old boy who drowned earlier this month.

As his family laid him to rest, loved ones described Hendrix Cooley-Walker as energetic and full of joy and love.

“The best little thing you ever did see, his eyes, his spirit, he likes to run, play jump, everything about Hendrix is just beautiful, I really don’t know how to sum him up in words because he is just so much more than words,” said family member Vanetta Wharton.”

The crows was wearing blue on Saturday because it was Hendrix’s favorite color and because it is associated with Autism Speaks.

There were flowers, tears, and a horse-drawn carriage that carried his urn to Melrose Cemetery.

Pastor James Harrison Jr. led the service.

“It’s extremely difficult for any parent to have to bury their child and it was beautiful to see the community come out and wear blue and show their support for the family and friends,” he said.

Hendrix was found on Sunset Avenue on July 13 and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead early the next morning.

His family says they’re leaning on their faith and each other.

Family member April Funchenes said, “I think God has a plan that we will never understand and it’s tough road for his father and his family and we’re here to support them and let them know he was loved.”

A GoFundMe has been established to support the family.

