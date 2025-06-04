MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The playoff game may’ve ended in a loss, but this night in Milford, was a win.

“Most electric I’ve ever seen that gym, even at pep rallies and all that,” said Ben Pezza, student at Milford High School. “Nothing like it. So, I’m glad the whole town really came out.”

“That game represented the spirit of Marcelo, it was like he was still there,” said Eloiye Okhipo, student at Milford High School.

A strong show of community support for missing player Marcelo Gomes, as he remains in ICE custody.

“Me being a part of it, makes me feel even better,” said Da Silva.

The gym was so packed that overflow seating spilled into the auditorium.

“When I showed up, it was before the game started,” said Pezza. “Everyone was warming up, even the other team also had Marcelo shirts. And so we all really appreciated that. It was good energy all around.”

The Milford boys, dedicating tonight to Gomes. A sea of white inside the gym as students wore tee-shirts with “Free Marcelo” written on the front. Some represented his number 10 on the back. Stickers were handed out as well.

Meanwhile, a family spokesperson says Gomes is having a tough time in Burlington locked up.

“Burlington doesn’t have enough beds, so he’s been sleeping on the floor,” said Coleen Greco. “He’s eating crackers. He’s being moved to Plymouth because there is bed space there, and apparently better food accommodations.”

Although spirits were high, this community isn’t forgetting the reason behind the game’s dedication.

“Its fearing, like we have to live in fear that maybe something, that could happen to us, you know, or our family, or anyone else,” said Mellany Da Silva, Stacey Middle School student.

“He’d be glad that people know what’s happening. People want the best for him,” said Pezza.

