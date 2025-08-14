BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree American Little League team fell to the Southeast representative from South Carolina in the first round of the Little League World Series Thursday, 13-0.

Despite the outcome of the game, the town showed their support for the boys from Braintree at a jam-packed Southside Tavern.

Friends, classmates, teammates, residents and even former residents of Braintree made their way to watch the game. All of them, so proud of what the team has accomplished thus far.

“I think, just the history of it, no one has gotten that far in so long, and they just work so hard,” Julie Crowley said, a player on the team’s aunt. “They’ve missed so many things, things you wouldn’t think 12-year-olds would want to miss. They’ve chosen to miss it to be there for the team and practice everyday. It’s been amazing.”

Braintree American will continue on in the elimination bracket with their next game slated for Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)