ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is planning to hold a vigil Thursday for a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in Abington last month.

The vigil for Elijah Lewis is set to take place at Abington Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Elijah had gone missing and a weekslong search for the young boy came to a tragic end when officials say his body was located in a wooded area off of Chestnut Street in Abington on Oct. 23.

His case captivated the public with many people lending their help in the search efforts for Elijah, whose last known address was in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The Merrimack community held a vigil for Elijah on Oct. 24. Hundreds of people attended to pay their respects.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, are currently facing charges of witness tampering and endangering the welfare of a child after authorities say they asked people to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)