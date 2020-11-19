Community honoring Arlington soldier who died in helicopter crash in Egypt

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members and loved ones are honoring an Arlington native who died while serving overseas in the U.S. Army.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, was one of five United States Army soldiers who died on Nov. 12 when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea, due to a mechanical failure, according to the Army.

On Thursday, Ghabour’s remains and his family will be escorted from Hanscom Air Force Base, starting at the Lexington line, and down the length of Massachusetts Avenue to The Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in West Roxbury, where a private service will be held for Ghabour at 9:30 a.m.

Community members are encouraged to pay tribute to Ghabour by lining the procession route, while following social distancing guidelines.

“Our community has lost a hero, and tragically, we now have a Gold Star family,” the town said in a statement. “Arlington stands by its commitment to provide support for the family. We hope you can join us, safely and respectfully, in recognizing Marwan’s service to our nation and the sacrifices endured by his family.”

Ghabour’s younger brother, Muhaned, said he set an example for him and their sisters and made his family proud.

“He just taught me so much as far as being compassionate, taking responsibility, doing the right thing even when it’s not popular,” Muhaned Ghabour recalled. “My brother was honestly such a caring, compassionate person. He really stood by his morals and he loved helping people. He wanted to serve his country because I think of that. His desire to help people and fight for our country and be a part of something bigger.”

Marwan graduated from Arlington High School in 2010 and joined the Army in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)