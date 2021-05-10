NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are set to pay their final respects to New Bedford Police Officer Michael Cassidy, who passed away following a battle with the coronavirus.

A wake is set to be held Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home on Park Street with a police walk-through scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Cassidy’s funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Bonney Street, followed by a private burial.

The veteran officer joined the department in 1994 after serving in the Marines during Operation Desert Storm.

He served his community as a uniformed patrol officer and in the narcotics, criminal investigations, and firearms units, according to Acting Chief Paul Oliveira.

Cassidy received Life Saving Awards in both 2006 and 2018, along with a number of citations and commendations for his military and police service from the city, the Commonwealth, and the US Senate and Congress.

He was also recognized by the American Red Cross as a Real Hero.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)