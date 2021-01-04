Community to pay final respects to Taunton police officer who died of COVID-19

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Taunton community is preparing to pay their final respects Monday to a police officer who died after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Patrolman John Borges, 48, passed away on Dec. 24.

Calling hours for Borges are slated to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home on Somerset Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church on St. Mary’s Square. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the church, while the community can watch the Mass on Borges’ tribute page shortly following the service.

A burial will be held privately.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)