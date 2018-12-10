Community voices concerns as investigation into KKK-themed holiday song continues in NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Parents voiced their concerns Monday night over a classroom controversy in Dover, New Hampshire.

A video surfaced last week of students singing a song about the KKK to the tune of Jingle Bells.

The teacher said it was part of an assignment.

“It’s like an angry feeling, but then almost like a ‘wow,'” student Miraqle LaPierre said.

The personal stakes are high for many in Dover at tonight’s packed school board meeting.

The district welcoming comments for the first time after a video surfaced showing 11th grade students singing a Christmas jingle with racist lyrics. The issue caused a lot of pain in this school.

“It was so shocking… mindblowing,” student Erin McManus said.

“You don’t think anything like that would ever happen, but then again when it does it opens your eyes up,” LaPierre added.

The school board is taking up the issue after the video became viral.

They say it was part of a history assignment in which students were asked to make a Christmas jingle on part of the post-civil war reconstruction.

The students in question were assigned the KKK. Many parents expressed outraged at the teacher, who is now on paid administrative leave.

One parent said: “There are better ways of teaching this topic.”

But many also came to the teachers’ defense, including his own two sons, who say they fear for their dad’s job.

“If you spent even a week as a member of this community, you can see the positive impact my dad has had on everyone around him,” one of the teacher’s sons said. “For my dad, this is his world, a community that helped raise him and a community that he helped raise.”

Those here say they’re closely eyeing how the district responds, hoping whatever discussion comes of this will be for the better.

“The silver lining here is that we can address this properly and come together as a community,” one parent said. “It won’t necessarily be comfortable for everybody, but this will allow us to move forward.”

